TOP (TOP) Trading 20.8% Higher This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. TOP has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $443,528.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00916153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.87 or 0.08205222 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.