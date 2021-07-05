Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $37.14

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $33.61 million and $3.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $37.14 or 0.00108858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.67 or 1.00155811 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,021 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

