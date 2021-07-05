Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.45. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

