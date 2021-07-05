TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. 63,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,461. TPCO has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

