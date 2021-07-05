TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. 63,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,461. TPCO has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

