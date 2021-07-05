Travala.com Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $111.75 million and $2.79 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00006597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00139213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,057.55 or 0.99962352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,160 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

