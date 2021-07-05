TRAXIA Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $122,196.50 and $148.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00138456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00167520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.69 or 1.00173623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00917338 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

