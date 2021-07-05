Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,101.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,023.76 or 0.99789507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

