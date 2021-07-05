Trias Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00923800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.25 or 0.08249964 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.