Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

