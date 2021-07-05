Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $411,886.00 and approximately $70,265.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.