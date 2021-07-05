Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 98,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,360,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPHS stock remained flat at $$2.12 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trinity Place has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

