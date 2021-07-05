TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of TriState Capital worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.