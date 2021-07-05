Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Update

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.