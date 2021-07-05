Trollcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,929.74 or 1.00075247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007787 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

