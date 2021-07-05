Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

