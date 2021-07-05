Truist Securiti Weighs in on WideOpenWest, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE WOW opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

