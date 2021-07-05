Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.15 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $83.99 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00139667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.84 or 1.00323138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.