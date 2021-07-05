Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Up 17.5% in June

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $53,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 488,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.