Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Hits $156,541.98

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $156,541.98 and $17,679.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

