Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.68. 826,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.