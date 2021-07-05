Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $131.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,453,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 253.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

