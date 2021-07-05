UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,659 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Eastman Chemical worth $60,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

EMN stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

