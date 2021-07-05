UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Liberty Global worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

