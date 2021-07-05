UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $56.79 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Albemarle worth $56,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Albemarle by 13.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $3,470,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $4,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $170.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

