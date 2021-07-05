UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Datadog worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Datadog by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,291 shares of company stock worth $57,268,144 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

