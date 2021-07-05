UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 17,685 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of MongoDB worth $45,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $362.01 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,509 shares of company stock valued at $113,645,525. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

