UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Mohawk Industries worth $46,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

