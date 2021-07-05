UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $46,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $2,692,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $8,507,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

RHP opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.