UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,239 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco worth $46,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $26.43 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

