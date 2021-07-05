UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.12% of Bloom Energy worth $51,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of BE stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

