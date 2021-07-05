UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of FOX worth $59,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

FOXA stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

