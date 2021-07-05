UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,125 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 941.80 ($12.30) on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,960.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

