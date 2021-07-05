UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 280 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 187.34 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.60 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.