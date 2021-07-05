UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $342,091.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00918804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.88 or 0.08226788 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.