Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $7,357,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.76 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

