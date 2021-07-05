UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. 3,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,651 shares of company stock worth $832,599. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.