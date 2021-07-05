Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $17,910.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00136205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00166398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.54 or 1.00357341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

