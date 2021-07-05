UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNCFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.