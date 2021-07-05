Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0609 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $95,822.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00137772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00167579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.36 or 0.99886859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.00914776 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

