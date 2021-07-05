Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $22.81 on Top Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.83 million and $2.18 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.81 or 0.00067639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,570 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.