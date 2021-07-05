UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $95,231.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00137772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00167579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.36 or 0.99886859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.00914776 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,937,975 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

