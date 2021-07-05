Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $224.72. 1,706,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,425. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

