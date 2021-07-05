Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $552.42 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $19.95 or 0.00058985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $11.72 billion and $552.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 108% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,269,010 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

