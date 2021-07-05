United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.