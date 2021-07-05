United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.