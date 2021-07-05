Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,432. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.