Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

