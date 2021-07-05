Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.