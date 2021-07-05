UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,673.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $815,704.45 and $93,673.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00133968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.93 or 0.99915056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

