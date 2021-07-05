Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

